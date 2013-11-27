TOKYO Nov 28 Japan's agriculture ministry said
it received no bids for the import of wheat for livestock feed
use and feed-quality barley in a tender that closed late on
Wednesday.
The bureau had sought as much as 120,000 tonnes of
feed-quality wheat, and 200,000 tonnes of barley for livestock
use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that is
usually conducted weekly.
It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar
tender that will be held on Dec 4.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Stephen Coates)