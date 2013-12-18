TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it received no bids for the import of wheat for livestock
feed use and feed-quality barley in a tender that closed late on
Wednesday.
The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain
in a similar tender that will be held on Jan 8.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via a
simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction, in which end-users and
importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain,
allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.
