BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it received no bids for the import of feed wheat or feed barley in a weekly tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.
It had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Feb. 19.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * April 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in March up 10.0 pct vs year ago * Report called mildly bearish for CME live cattle futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. cattle ranchers in March placed 11.0 percent more cattle into feedlots than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, which topped analysts' forecast and notched a record high for the month. In