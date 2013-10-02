TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 55,640 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, and
36,320 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous
buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.
The ministry had sought 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain
in a similar tender that will be held on Oct. 9.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain.
Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:
QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE
Feed wheat 55,640 n/a n/a
Feed barley 36,320 n/a n/a
* Shipments: Loading by Jan. 31 or arrival by March 31.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Anand Basu)