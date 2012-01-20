TOKYO Jan 20 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 185,275 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

In the previous tender last week, it bought 139,239 tonnes of foreign wheat.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on bulk imports of food wheat from the three major suppliers -- the United States, Australia and Canada -- to shield domestic consumers from volatile prices in international markets.

It imports about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually, accounting for about 90 percent of its domestic consumption.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. Western White 33,298

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

Hard Red Winter 50,295

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

Canada Western Red Spring 58,807

(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

Australia Standard White 42,875

Loading: March 1-31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)