TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 139,237 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender which closed on Thursday.

Japan offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually, accounting for about 90 percent of its domestic consumption.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. Western White 19,566

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

Hard Red Winter 23,749

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

Dark Northern Spring 45,312

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Canada Western Red Spring 20,600

(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

Australia Standard White 30,010

Loading: From May 21 through June 8 for U.S. wheat, and from June 1 through June 30 for Australian wheat. Canadian cargo is to arrive by July 31.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuko Inoue, editing by Miral Fahmy)