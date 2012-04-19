TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 139,237 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender which closed on
Thursday.
Japan offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every
month. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for
milling use annually, accounting for about 90 percent of its
domestic consumption.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 19,566
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
Hard Red Winter 23,749
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
Dark Northern Spring 45,312
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 20,600
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia Standard White 30,010
Loading: From May 21 through June 8 for U.S. wheat, and from
June 1 through June 30 for Australian wheat. Canadian cargo is
to arrive by July 31.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue, editing by Miral Fahmy)