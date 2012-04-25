TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 106,200 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a weekly tender closing on Thursday.

Japan, the world's fifth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on bulk imports of food wheat to protect local farmers and shield domestic consumers from volatile prices in international markets.

Japan usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S. Western White 21,434

(protein maximum 10.5 pct)

Hard Red Winter 33,630

(protein minimum 11.5 pct)

*Dark Northern Spring 25,650

(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

Canada Western Red Spring 25,486

(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

Loading: between May 21 and June 20

*Dark Northern Spring: Arrival by July 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)