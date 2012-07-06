TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 60,175 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in a weekly tender which closed on Friday, the volume in line with its planned purchase. The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month, with results of each tender to be announced two days later. Given Independence Day holiday in the United States on July 4, the ministry delayed the announcement of a weekly tender and its results by one day. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY Australia Standard White 60,175 Loading: between Sept 1 and 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)