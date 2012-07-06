TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 60,175 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in a weekly
tender which closed on Friday, the volume in line with its
planned purchase.
The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three
Tuesdays of every month, with results of each tender to be
announced two days later.
Given Independence Day holiday in the United States on July
4, the ministry delayed the announcement of a weekly tender and
its results by one day.
In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from
price volatility and to maintain local production, which
accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
Australia Standard White 60,175
Loading: between Sept 1 and 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)