TOKYO, Nov 1 Following are the aggregate results
of wheat tenders in Japan for October and September.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a
tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its
top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and
maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent
of domestic wheat demand.
OCTOBER TENDERS
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 401,569 tonnes of
food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in
October via weekly tenders at a weighted average price of 32,889
yen ($410) per tonne.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 62,953
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
Hard Red Winter 78,687
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
Dark Northern Spring 98,154
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Sub total 239,794
Canada Western Red Spring 101,398
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia Standard White 60,377
Total 401,569
Shipments: Either loading in December or arrival by January
SEPTEMBER TENDERS
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 338,550 tonnes of
food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in
September via weekly tenders at a weighted average price of
33,013 yen per tonne.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 48,320
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
Hard Red Winter 70,474
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
Dark Northern Spring 82,734
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Sub total 201,528
Canada Western Red Spring 77,577
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia Standard White 59,445
Total 338,550
Shipments: either loading in November or arrival by December
Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in the
first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on
Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates
can be subject to change depending on holidays.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen)
