TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 120,108 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday.
Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice.
Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. *Western White 19,845
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
**Hard Red Winter 32,877
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
*Dark Northern Spring 22,373
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada *Western Red Spring 24,551
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia ***Standard White 20,462
Shipments: * Arrival by July 31 **Loading between May 21 and
June 20 *** Loading between June 1 and June 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)