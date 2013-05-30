TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 117,035 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry
official said.
The purchase fell short of an initial tender for 141,961
tonnes announced on Tuesday as the ministry cancelled an offer
to buy U.S. western white wheat after a strain of genetically
engineered wheat not approved for sale or consumption was found
in the U.S. state of Oregon.
Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and
the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's
second most important staple, after rice.
Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. *Hard Red Winter 20,415
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
*Dark Northern Spring 32,665
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada **Western Red Spring 24,735
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
*Western Red Spring 39,220
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Shipments: *Loading between June 12 and July 20
**Arrival by Aug 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
