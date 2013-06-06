TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 163,605 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday, a ministry official said.
The ministry refrained from buying U.S. western white wheat
for a second week in a row after a strain of genetically
engineered wheat not approved for sale or consumption was found
in the U.S. state of Oregon in late May.
Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and
the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important staple after rice.
Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. *Hard Red Winter 35,335
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
**Dark Northern Spring 25,805
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada **Western Red Spring 22,900
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
*Western Red Spring 26,100
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Australia ***Standard White 53,465
Shipments: * Loading between June 21 and July 20
**Arrival by Aug. 31
***Loading between July 1 and July 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)