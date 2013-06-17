(Corrects farm ministry official's name to Hisazome from Hisadome; The same mistake occurred in earlier stories) TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 157,439 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and other suppliers in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, but refrained from buying the U.S. western white variety. It was the third weekly tender in a row in which the ministry avoided the grade after a ban it imposed following the discovery of a genetically engineered strain of the staple in Oregon in April. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice. The ministry is now starting to look for potential suppliers should the ban on U.S. western white, which is the only grade used for cakes and other confectionery in Japan, be prolonged, Toru Hisazome, a Japanese farm ministry official in charge of wheat trading, told Reuters. The country had a two-month stockpile of U.S. western white when the ban was imposed in late May. "We should check the levels of pesticide if we buy wheat from suppliers beyond the ones we've already bought from. We don't know if such suppliers can clear the tough regulations under the law," Hisazome added. Most wheat grown in Oregon is soft white and some is shipped from the Pacific Northwest as western white grade for milling use and as feed wheat in Japan. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Hard Red Winter 29,481 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) *Dark Northern Spring 23,750 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 40,831 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 41,877 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 21,500 Shipments: *Arrival by Sept 30 **Loading between July 21 and Aug 20 ***Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)