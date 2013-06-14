TOKYO, June 14 Japan's agriculture ministry on
Friday bought 73,410 tonnes of feed wheat from the United
States, avoiding the western white variety after a genetically
modified (GMO) version was recently discovered growing in
Oregon.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, this
week extended a ban on imports of U.S. western white from food
wheat to supplies for livestock, after resuming the feed wheat
tenders, which it had suspended in the wake of the GMO
discovery.
The discovery of an unapproved GMO strain, which was
reported in May, is unlikely to hit long-term U.S. wheat sales
to Japan and could spark debate about whether importers should
tolerate very low levels of "foreign material", industry sources
said on Tuesday.
Japan's farm ministry earlier this week tendered to buy
120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley.
It had stipulated that offers for U.S. wheat should only be
of the soft red winter variety mainly grown in the Southeast and
shipments couldn't come from the Pacific Northwest.
In a tender under a so-called simultaneous buy and sell
(SBS) system, end-users for feed wheat can negotiate the origin,
price and quantity of grain with trading companies prior to
jointly submitting bids to the government.
Japan's farm ministry maintains tight controls on imports to
protect local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of
domestic wheat demand.
Details of results of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):
FEED WHEAT
Country Quantity Average Price
U.S. 73,410 n.a.
FEED BARLEY
Country Quantity Average Price
Australia 37,560 n.a.
Shipments: loading by Sept. 30 or arrival by Nov. 30.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; editing
by Jason Neely)