TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 108,901 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 21,011* Hard Red Winter 20,520* (semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 21,300** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 26,510** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White 19,560*** (West Australia) Shipments: * Loading between Oct. 21-Nov. 20 ** Arrival by Dec. 31 *** Loading between Nov. 1-30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)