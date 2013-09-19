TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 108,901 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday, a ministry official said.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 21,011*
Hard Red Winter 20,520*
(semi-hard)
Dark Northern Spring 21,300**
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 26,510**
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Australia Standard White 19,560***
(West Australia)
Shipments: * Loading between Oct. 21-Nov. 20
** Arrival by Dec. 31
*** Loading between Nov. 1-30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)