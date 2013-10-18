TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 112,031 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Thursday, a ministry official said.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White* 25,757
Hard Red Winter** (semi-hard) 20,294
Canada Western Red Spring* 33,682
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Australia Standard White*** 32,298
(West Australia)
Shipments: *Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 20.
**Arrival by Jan. 31, 2014.
***Loading between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
