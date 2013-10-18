TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 112,031 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White* 25,757 Hard Red Winter** (semi-hard) 20,294 Canada Western Red Spring* 33,682 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White*** 32,298 (West Australia) Shipments: *Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 20. **Arrival by Jan. 31, 2014. ***Loading between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31. Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)