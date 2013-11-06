TOKYO, Nov 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
will not buy food quality wheat via a regular tender this week,
but plans to conduct tenders over the following three weeks in
November, an official at the bureau said on Wednesday.
The ministry usually seeks food wheat via tenders it
announces on the first three Tuesdays of every month and closes
on the first three Thursdays.
The official said their was no particular reason for the
delayed purchases, adding that the ministry takes such steps
from time to time.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via the tenders.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)