TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 132,780 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed on Thursday, a ministry official said.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
The ministry on Thursday sought to buy 27,108 tonnes of
Canadian Western Red Spring food wheat in a tender that closes
next Tuesday.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White* 10,220
Hard Red Winter* (semi-hard) 13,745
Dark Northern Spring* 22,802
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Dark Northern Spring* 32,145
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Australia Standard White** 30,138
(West Australia)
Canada Western Red Spring*** 23,730
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Shipments: *Arrival by March 31
**Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15
***Arrival by April 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
