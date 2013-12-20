TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 109,244 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of its second most important staple after
rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders
typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 20,600*
Hard Red Winter 29,290**
(Semi-hard)
Hard Red Winter 29,580**
(Semi-hard)
Dark Northern Spring 29,774*
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Shipments: *Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15; **Arrival
by March 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)