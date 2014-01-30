TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 179,343 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE  QUANTITY U.S. Western White 34,150* Hard Red Winter 24,580* (Semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 32,517* (Protein minimum 14.0 pct) Australia Standard White 24,650** (West Australia) Standard White 28,700** (West Australia) Standard White 34,746** (West Australia) Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21 and March 20; **Loading between March 1 and March 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)