TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 179,343 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States and Australia in a regular tender that closed late
on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 34,150*
Hard Red Winter 24,580*
(Semi-hard)
Dark Northern Spring 32,517*
(Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Australia Standard White 24,650**
(West Australia)
Standard White 28,700**
(West Australia)
Standard White 34,746**
(West Australia)
Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21 and March 20;
**Loading between March 1 and March 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)