TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan ramped up its purchases of
U.S. grains and June-arrival Canadian wheat used for making
bread and noodles, in a tender awarded on Thursday, in a move to
offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from Canada.
Canada's record canola and wheat harvests have clogged its
rail arteries and overwhelmed its ports, delaying shipments and
creating logistical bottlenecks threatening to last at least
into spring.
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 50,310 tonnes of Hard
Red Winter and 82,454 tonnes of Dark Northern Spring grades from
the United States, as well as 99,522 tonnes of late June-arrival
Canadian Western Red Spring wheat.
Japan typically buys about 20,000-30,000 tonnes each of the
five grades of food quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and
Australia in tenders typically issued three times a month.
"There were worries if shipments from Canada will be able to
arrive or not, so we were asked (by millers) to take additional
supply from the U.S.," a farm ministry official said.
Tokyo-based grain industry sources said wheat shipments to
Japan from Canada are currently delayed by about a month.
"The problem is (Canada) has too much crop and no outlets,
so shipments have been slow," one of the sources said.
The bumper crop has overwhelmed Canadian National Railway
and Canadian Pacific Railway, resulting in a
combined backlog of some 40,000 grain hopper cars.
Japan bought a total of 284,161 tonnes of food quality wheat
in the regular tender or nearly all of the 312,816 tonnes it
tendered for on Tuesday.
The official said the ministry's 28,655 tonnes of Western
Red Spring it failed to buy would likely be rolled into a future
tender, but was unsure when that would be since next Tuesday,
when the tender is normally issued, is a national holiday in
Japan.
Mostly likely it would be in a day-delayed tender next
Wednesday, he said, adding nothing had been formally decided.
Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second
most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the
grain for milling via the tenders.
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 20,925*
Hard Red Winter 18,360**
(Semi-hard)
Hard Red Winter 31,950*
(Semi-hard)
Dark Northern Spring 28,489**
(Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Dark Northern Spring 24,030*
(Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Dark Northern Spring 29,935***
(Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 23,400****
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Western Red Spring 27,760****
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Western Red Spring 23,942****
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Western Red Spring 24,420****
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Australia Standard White 30,950*****
(West Australia)
Shipments: *Loading between March 21 and April 20; **Loading
between Feb. 21 and March 20; ***Loading between April 21 and
May 20; ****Arrival by June 30; *****Loading between April 1-30
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Sunil Nair)