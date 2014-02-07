TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan is seeking to buy 28,655
tonnes of late June-arrival Canadian Western Red Spring wheat,
in an atypical tender issued on Friday, after failing to pick up
that amount of the grade in a regular tender, a farm ministry
official said on Friday.
On Thursday, Japan bought a total of 284,161 tonnes of food
quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and Australia in its regular
tender, or all of the 312,816 tonnes it tendered for except for
the one Canadian lot in the reissue.
Japan typically buys about 20,000-30,000 tonnes each of the
five grades of food quality wheat from the three countries in
tenders typically issued three times a month that close on
Thursdays.
But the country ramped up its purchases of U.S. grains and
June-arrival Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles,
this week in a move to offset the possibility of extended
shipping delays from Canada.
The tender for the reissued lot will close next Wednesday.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
Canada Western Red Spring 28,655*
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Shipments: *Arrival by June 30
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Sunil Nair)