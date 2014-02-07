TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan is seeking to buy 28,655 tonnes of late June-arrival Canadian Western Red Spring wheat, in an atypical tender issued on Friday, after failing to pick up that amount of the grade in a regular tender, a farm ministry official said on Friday. On Thursday, Japan bought a total of 284,161 tonnes of food quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and Australia in its regular tender, or all of the 312,816 tonnes it tendered for except for the one Canadian lot in the reissue. Japan typically buys about 20,000-30,000 tonnes each of the five grades of food quality wheat from the three countries in tenders typically issued three times a month that close on Thursdays. But the country ramped up its purchases of U.S. grains and June-arrival Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles, this week in a move to offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from Canada. The tender for the reissued lot will close next Wednesday. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY Canada Western Red Spring 28,655* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by June 30 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Sunil Nair)