TOKYO, Feb 19 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 42,908 tonnes of June-loading Canadian Western
Red Spring wheat in an atypical tender that closed late
Wednesday, a farm ministry official said.
The latest tender, which followed a regular weekly tender
that closed on Friday, was to meet demand from Japanese millers.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
But the country has been ramping up its purchases of
Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles this year in a
move to offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from
Canada due to the bumper crop and winter weather.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
Canada Western Red Spring 23,560*
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Western Red Spring 19,348*
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Shipments: *Arrival by July 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)