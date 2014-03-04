TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
is seeking to buy a total of 111,779 tonnes of food quality
wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that
closes late on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 22,471**
Dark Northern Spring 27,508***
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 21,300*
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Western Red Spring 20,660*
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Western Red Spring 19,840*
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Shipments: *Arrival by Aug 31;
**Loading between Apr 21 and May 21
***May 21 and June 20.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
