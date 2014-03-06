TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 111,779 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 22,471** Dark Northern Spring 27,508*** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 21,300* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 20,660* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 19,840* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by Aug. 31 **Loading between April 21 and May 21 ***May 21 and June 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)