TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Ministry of
Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 150,191 tonnes of food
wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular
tender closing on Friday.
The closing date is one day later than usual because
Thursday is a holiday in Australia, a ministry official said.
In the previous tender last week, Japan bought 185,275
tonnes of foreign wheat.
Japan, the world's fourth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on bulk imports of food wheat from the three major
suppliers to shield domestic consumers from volatile prices in
international markets.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Dark Northern Spring 52,928
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 46,773
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia Standard White 50,490
Loading: March 1-31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)