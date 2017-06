TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 150,191 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender closing on Friday. The closing date is one day later than usual because Thursday is a holiday in Australia, a ministry official said. In the previous tender last week, Japan bought 185,275 tonnes of foreign wheat. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on bulk imports of food wheat from the three major suppliers to shield domestic consumers from volatile prices in international markets. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Dark Northern Spring 52,928 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 46,773 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia Standard White 50,490 Loading: March 1-31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda)