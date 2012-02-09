Japan's Ministry of Agriculture has bought a total of 75,742 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada, the volume it had sought, in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. Japan offers tenders on the first three Tuesdays of every month, for an annual total of about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use, about 90 percent of its domestic consumption. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 22,810 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 33,897 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 41,845 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Loading: April Source: The Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)