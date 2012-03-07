TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday it bought 59,690 tonnes of feed wheat and 93,640 tonnes of feed barley in a tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system.

The ministry, which holds a tight grip on imports of wheat for food and animal feed to protect Japanese farmers, was looking to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the weekly feed SBS tender.

Under the SBS system, end-users can negotiate the origin, price and quantity of grain with trading companies prior to jointly submitting bids to the government.

The ministry in October revised up its imports of feed wheat in the fiscal year to March 31 to 430,000 tonnes to reflect users' need for an alternative to costly corn in compound feed.

It initially planned to buy 300,000 tonnes during the same period. Its purchase plan for feed barley was unchanged at 1.41 million tonnes in fiscal 2011/12.

What the ministry bought via SBS tenders by the end of January was set to arrive by the end of this month, and a ministry official has said the country's imports of feed wheat and barley for 2011/2012 fell within the planned amounts.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)