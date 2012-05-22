TOKYO May 22 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is
looking to buy a total of 152,846 tonnes of food wheat from the
United States and Canada in a third weekly tender this month.
The tender will close on Thursday.
In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from
price volatility and also to maintain local production, which
accounts for about 10 percent of its domestic wheat demand.
The ministry usually offers tenders on the first three
Tuesdays of every month and buys the same amount as announced.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. *Western White 18,347
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
*Hard Red Winter 28,458
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
**Dark Northern Spring 57,255
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada **Western Red Spring 48,786
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
*Loading between June 21 and July 20 for WW, HRW and 32,245
tonnes of DNS
**Arrival by Aug 31 for the remaining 25,010 tonnes of DNS
and by Sept 30 for 18,683 tonnes of WRS; loading between July 21
and Aug 20 for the remaining 30,103 tonnes of WRS
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Alison Birrane)