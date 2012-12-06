TOKYO, Dec 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 196,383 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a weekly tender closed on Thursday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 11,660* (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 13,100* (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Western White 28,446** (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 24,970* (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 29,630** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring 31,877** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 34,558** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red spring 22,142* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments:* Arrival by Mar 31; **Loading between Jan 16 and Feb 15. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jijo Jacob; yuko.inoue@thomsonreuters.com)