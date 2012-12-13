TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 134,157 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
Canada in a weekly tender closed on Thursday.
In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second-most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. *Western White 42,660
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
*Hard Red Winter 44,980
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
**Dark Northern Spring 23,215
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada **Western Red Spring 23,302
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Shipments: *Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15; ** Arrival
by Mar. 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)