TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 121,188 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in
a weekly tender that closed on Friday.
In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling
use annually.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
Australia Standard White 121,188
Shipments: Loading between Jan.16 and Feb. 28.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sunil Nair)