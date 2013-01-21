Jan 21 Following are the aggregate results of food wheat tenders in Japan for December. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY PRICE* U.S. Western White 104,456 31,691 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 129,345 34,164 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 108,003 35,495 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Sub total 341,804 33,829 Canada Western Red Spring 109,762  34,526 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia Standard White 121,188 38,581 Total 572,754 34,968 *weighted average price in yen, tax excluded Shipments: Either loading in February or arrival by March Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in the first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates can be subject to change depending on holidays and other factors. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)