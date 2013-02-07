TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 126,184 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender closed on Thursday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 16,910 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 5,180 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 22,751 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 22,550 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) **Western Red Spring 30,628 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 28,165 Shipments: * Arrival by May 31 **Loading between March 21 and April 20. ***Loading between April 1 and 30. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)