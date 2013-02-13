TOKYO, Feb 13 Following are the aggregate
results of food wheat tenders in Japan for January.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a
tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its
top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and
maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent
of domestic wheat demand.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY PRICE*
U.S. Western White 28,609 33,733
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
Hard Red Winter 29,705 35,779
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
Dark Northern Spring 57,341 36,634
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Sub total 115,655 35,697
Canada Western Red Spring 95,793 35,582
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia Standard White 26,085 39,297
Total 237,533 36,046
*weighted average price in yen per tonne, tax excluded
Shipments: Either loading in March or arrival by April
Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in
the first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on
Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates
can be subject to change depending on holidays and other
factors.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)