TOKYO, Feb 13 Following are the aggregate results of food wheat tenders in Japan for January. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY PRICE* U.S. Western White 28,609 33,733 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 29,705 35,779 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 57,341 36,634 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Sub total 115,655 35,697 Canada Western Red Spring 95,793 35,582 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia Standard White 26,085 39,297 Total 237,533 36,046 *weighted average price in yen per tonne, tax excluded Shipments: Either loading in March or arrival by April Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in the first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates can be subject to change depending on holidays and other factors. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)