TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 96,538 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 19,824 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) *Hard Red Winter 22,134 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 19,610 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 34,970 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Shipments: * Arrival by May 31 **Loading between March 21 and April 20. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)