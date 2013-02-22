TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it bought 99,846 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second-most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. It buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling use annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Hard Red Winter 18,840 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 22,565 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 24,586 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 33,855 Shipments: *Loading between March 21 and April 20 ** Arrival by May 31 *** Loading between April 1 and April 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)