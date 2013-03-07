TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 133,057 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on
Thursday.
Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the
agriculture ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second
most important grain after rice to protect consumers from price
volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for
about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. *Western White 7,410
(protein maximum 10.5 pct)
*Hard Red Winter 13,360
(protein minimum 11.5 pct)
***Dark Northern Spring 26,888
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada *Western Red Spring 25,284
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Canada ***Western Red Spring 26,260
(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
Australia **Standard White 33,855
Shipments: * Arrival by June 30 **Loading between April 1
and April 30; *** Loading between April 21 and May 20
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jijo Jacob)