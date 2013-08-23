TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 153,090 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 34,185** Hard Red Winter 27,387* (semi-hard) Hard Red Winter 34,420** (semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 33,063** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 24,035* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: * Arrival by Nov 30 ** Loading between Sept 21 and Oct 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)