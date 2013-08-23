BRIEF-Wuling Motors posts FY profit attributable RMB140.5 mln
* FY profit attributable to owners of company RMB 140.5 million up 70.9 percent
TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 153,090 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 34,185** Hard Red Winter 27,387* (semi-hard) Hard Red Winter 34,420** (semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 33,063** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 24,035* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: * Arrival by Nov 30 ** Loading between Sept 21 and Oct 20 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian beef exporting group Abiec has kept its 2017 export projections unchanged at 1.5 million tons despite a sharp drop in March shipments caused by a federal police probe into alleged corruption and bribes targeting food-sanitation inspectors.