TOKYO, Oct 4 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 118,456 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White* 24,725 Hard Red Winter* 18,130 Dark Northern Spring* 29,649 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring** 24,802 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring** 21,150 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Loading between Nov 21 and Dec 20. **Arrival by Jan 31. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by James Topham and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)