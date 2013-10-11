TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 101,892 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 7,500 Hard Red Winter(semi-hard) 9,830 Dark Northern Spring 21,609 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 31,223 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White(West Australia) 31,730 Shipments: *Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 31. **Arrival by Jan. 31, 2014. Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)