TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 101,892 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White 7,500
Hard Red Winter(semi-hard) 9,830
Dark Northern Spring 21,609
(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
Canada Western Red Spring 31,223
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Australia Standard White(West Australia) 31,730
Shipments: *Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 31.
**Arrival by Jan. 31, 2014.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)