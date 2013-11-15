TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 129,445 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Thursday, a ministry official said.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY
U.S. Western White* 30,456
Hard Red Winter* (semi-hard) 29,890
Canada Western Red Spring** 20,920
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Western Red Spring** 24,674
(protein minimum 12.5 pct)
Australia Standard White*** 23,505
(West Australia)
Shipments: *Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20.
**Arrival by Feb. 28, 2014
***Loading between Jan. 1-31.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Supriya Kurane)