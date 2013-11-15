TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 129,445 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White* 30,456 Hard Red Winter* (semi-hard) 29,890 Canada Western Red Spring** 20,920 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring** 24,674 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White*** 23,505 (West Australia) Shipments: *Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20. **Arrival by Feb. 28, 2014 ***Loading between Jan. 1-31. Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Supriya Kurane)