TOKYO, Nov 22 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 133,480 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 13,050* Hard Red Winter 10,240** Dark Northern Spring 28,266* (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 24,960* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 28,830* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White 28,134*** Shipments: *Arrival by Feb. 28; **Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20; ***Loading between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)