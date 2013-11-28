TOKYO, Nov 28 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 132,548 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Wednesday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. The tender was held on Wednesday, instead of its typical Thursday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, a farm ministry official said. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 31,130** Hard Red Winter 21,706* Dark Northern Spring 23,394* (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada Western Red Spring 24,763* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia Standard White 31,555*** Shipments: * Arrival by Feb 28; **Loading between Dec 21 and Jan 20; ***Loading between Jan 1 and Jan 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Supriya Kurane)