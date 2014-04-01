TOKYO, April 1 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture skipped buying food quality wheat via a regular tender this week due to a custom of not conducting tenders in the first week of the new fiscal year starting April as well as in the first week of a calender year.

Regular tenders for this month are planned to start the following week, an official at the bureau said on Tuesday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)