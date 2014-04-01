TOKYO, April 1 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
skipped buying food quality wheat via a regular tender this week
due to a custom of not conducting tenders in the first week of
the new fiscal year starting April as well as in the first week
of a calender year.
Regular tenders for this month are planned to start the
following week, an official at the bureau said on Tuesday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
(Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)