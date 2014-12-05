(Corrects paragraph 7 to clarify that Taketsuru helped to
establish the first distillery, not established it)
By Thomas Wilson
YAMAZAKI, Japan Dec 4 Nestled at the foot of
wooded hills near the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, the
Yamazaki whisky distillery feels a long way from the northerly
glens of Scotch's spiritual home.
Despite its unlikely birthplace, last month Yamazaki's
Single Malt Sherry Cask 2013 trumped more than 1,000 challengers
to be named the world's best whisky by prominent critic Jim
Murray in his Whisky Bible 2015.
The first Japanese whisky to claim the crown owes its
success to adroit exploitation of climate and water, special
casks and a keen awareness of the Japanese palate, the company
says.
In Yamazaki's cavernous cellar, 2,000 barrels emit a heady
scent as the whiskies mature, the casks breathing as the seasons
change to produce a flavour praised as "near indescribable
genius" by Murray.
"Hot summers make for a complex, deep aroma," said Shinji
Fukuyo, chief blender at Beam Suntory, which owns
Yamazaki.
Taken from the wells of a nearby town, the distillery's
water is prized for its mineral content and softness, while
maturation occurs in hard-to-come-by sherry casks, specially
crafted from oak in northern Spain.
The popularity of whisky in Japan has ebbed and flowed since
Masataka Taketsuru, the son of a sake brewer, returned from
Scotland in 1918, helping to establish the country's first
distillery at Yamazaki five years later.
As the good times rolled in Japan's 1980s bubble-era, Scotch
mixed with water became an indispensable part of business
culture.
But sales slumped as the economy flopped in the 1990s, with
drinkers opting for beer and clear spirits. Since the turn of
the century, demand has recovered on the back of a newfound
taste for highballs and growing international praise for
Japanese whisky.
Highlighting whisky's increased profile in Japan, public
broadcaster NHK is showing a television drama inspired by
Taketsuru and his Scottish wife.
At a dimly lit bar in Tokyo's upmarket Ginza district,
drinkers, tippling as jazz tinkles in the background, are proud
of Japan's moment in the world whisky spotlight.
"There are so many famous whiskies, so for a Japanese one to
become well-known, I'm very happy," said nutritionist Miki
Asakawa.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Robert
Birsel)