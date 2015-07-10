Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
TOKYO Japanese wholesale prices fell 2.4 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.
The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.3 percent annual decrease and follows a 2.2 percent annual decrease in May.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.