TOKYO Japanese wholesale prices fell 4.2 percent in the year to May, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.2 percent annual decrease and follows a 4.2 percent annual decrease in April.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 3.0 percent

from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.2 percent from a year

earlier.

