BEIJING/TOKYO Oct 18 China condemned a visit by
two Japanese ministers to a controversial shrine for war dead on
Thursday, further straining already tense relations between
Asia's two largest economies.
Sino-Japanese relations have soured sharply in the past
month when a row over disputed islands led to violent
anti-Japanese protests across China and badly hurt trade.
The ministers' pilgrimage to the Yasukuni Shrine, seen by
many in the region as a symbol of Japan's war-time militarism,
came a day after a visit to the site by Japan's main opposition
party leader and possible next prime minister, Shinzo Abe.
China's official Xinhua news agency, meanwhile, said the
Chinese navy would conduct a joint exercise on Friday in the
East China Sea with the country's fishery administration and
marine surveillance agency.
It said the aim of the exercise was for "the effective
maintenance of China's territorial sovereignty and maritime
rights and interests".
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply in September
after Japan bought the East China Sea islets that both Tokyo and
Beijing claim, sparking anti-Japanese protests across China.
Land minister Yuichiro Hata and postal service privatisation
minister Mikio Shimoji were among a group of non-partisan
lawmakers visiting the shrine during the autumn festival.
Fourteen Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals
by an Allied tribunal are honoured at the shrine along with
other war dead.
Hata told reporters his visit was private. "I visited as a
secretary general of the People's New Party. It won't be a big
diplomatic problem," said Shimoji, whose party is a small
coalition partner of the ruling Democratic Party.
China's Foreign Ministry disagreed.
"The Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual pillar used by Japanese
militarism for its overseas aggression. It still enshrines Class
A war criminals who owe victimised people heavy bloody debts,"
spokesman Hong Lei told a daily news briefing.
"We urge the Japanese side to face squarely and reflect upon
history and strictly abide by its solemn statements and pledges
regarding historical issues, and face the international
community in a responsible manner."
Ties have been shadowed for years by what Beijing says has
been Tokyo's refusal to admit to wartime atrocities committed by
Japanese soldiers in the country between 1931 and 1945.