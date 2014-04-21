* Japan PM sends offering to shrine just before Obama visit
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe has sent a ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, seen by
critics as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, angering both
South Korea and China on Monday and putting regional ties under
further strain.
Adding to unease in the region, a Chinese maritime court in
Shanghai seized a ship on Saturday owned by Japanese shipping
firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, a move that Japan warned could have an
adverse impact on its businesses in China.
The court said the company had failed to pay compensation
stemming from a wartime contractual obligation. China's Foreign
Ministry said the disagreement was a normal commercial dispute.
Japan said the ship seizure, apparently the first time the
assets of a Japanese company have been seized in a lawsuit
concerning compensation for World War Two, was "extremely
regrettable".
"It is inevitable that this will have an adverse impact on
Japanese companies in China," said Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga. "We strongly urge the Chinese government to make
the proper response."
The spat over the ship was a "regular business contract
dispute", China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said,
adding that the government would safeguard the rights of foreign
investors.
"This case has nothing to do with compensation from the
Chinese-Japanese war (World War Two)," Qin told a regular news
briefing.
"Nothing has changed in the Chinese government's position on
adhering to, and defending every principle in, the Sino-Japanese
Joint Statement," he added, referring to an announcement in 1972
that the two countries were establishing official ties.
At the time, Japan also recognized the government in Beijing
as the sole government of China and China gave up claims to
Japanese war reparations.
"China will continue to protect the interests and rights of
foreign investors in China according to law," Qin said.
"MISTAKEN ATTITUDE"
The offering by Abe, who visited the shrine in December but
did not go in person this time, was sent just before U.S.
President Barack Obama begins a three-day visit to Japan on
Wednesday.
The United States has said it was "disappointed" with Abe's
shrine visit last year, which infuriated Beijing and Seoul.
China protested on April 12 after internal affairs minister
Yoshitaka Shindo visited the shrine, where 14 Japanese leaders
convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal after World War
Two are honoured, along with Japan's war dead.
Abe made his latest offering to the shrine as a private
individual so it was not the government's place to comment,
Suga, the chief government spokesman, told a news conference.
"It will not have an impact on the U.S.-Japan leaders
meeting," he said.
Qin, China's foreign ministry spokesman, said Beijing had
already lodged a protest with Tokyo, adding that Abe's move
reflected Japan's "mistaken attitude towards history".
"SLAP IN THE FACE"
China's official Xinhua news agency condemned Abe's offering
as a provocative move that threatened regional stability and was
a "slap in the face of the leader of Japan's closest ally".
South Korea's Foreign Ministry also responded angrily.
"We deplore the fact that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
romanticized Japanese colonialism and its war of aggression by
paying tribute to the Yasukuni Shrine," it said in a statement,
noting it had happened despite expressions of concern from the
international community.
Abe has said that, like predecessors such as former premier
Yasuhiro Nakasone who visited the shrine, he had high regard for
Japan's ties with China and South Korea, which suffered under
Japanese occupation and colonisation in the 20th century.
A group of lawmakers is also expected to visit the shrine
during its spring festival this week.
Several court cases demanding compensation for forced
wartime labour have arisen in China and South Korea. In
February, two Japanese firms were sued in what media said was
the first time a Chinese court had accepted such a case.
A spokesman for Mitsui O.S.K. said the company had been
informed of the seizure order but was still trying to assess
what was happening at the port. It did not confirm that the
vessel was in the hands of the court.
The ship, "Baosteel Emotion", is a 226,434 deadweight-tonne
ore carrier.
Despite Tokyo's protest, one analyst said the impact of the
seizure was likely to be limited, and noted that it seemed to be
another case of China putting pressure on Japan, adding it was
also unclear if this represented the policy of China's leaders.
"Companies that are currently involved with such issues will
likely think twice about Chinese businesses, but I believe most
Japanese companies have nothing to do with these problems," said
Akio Takahara, a professor at the University of Tokyo.
"They might take this development as one factor when they
think about investments in China, but I don't think this is a
decisive factor at the moment."
In addition, a senior executive with Toyota Motor Corp
said on Monday the company was considering expanding
capacity in China significantly in its efforts to catch up with
global rivals.
Obama's visit to Asia, which kicks off in Japan, will also
take him to South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines.
